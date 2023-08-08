‘Beep Pakistan’: Pakistan launches app to replace WhatsApp

ISLAMABAD – The government has launched another made-in-Pakistan chatting application as alternative to WhatsApp and it is being touted as highly secure for sharing files and information.

The application named Beep Pakistan has been rolled out for secure communication among government employees in the first phase. Initially, the chatting application offers features such as audio and video calls and video conferencing.

IT Minister Amin ul Haque said the day marks a crucial milestone for the IT industry. Beep Pakistan will be used by government employees for internal communication between IT Ministry and NITB.