‘Beep Pakistan’: Pakistan launches app to replace WhatsApp

ISLAMABAD – The government has launched another made-in-Pakistan chatting application as alternative to WhatsApp and it is being touted as highly secure for sharing files and information.
The application named Beep Pakistan has been rolled out for secure communication among government employees in the first phase. Initially, the chatting application offers features such as audio and video calls and video conferencing.
IT Minister Amin ul Haque said the day marks a crucial milestone for the IT industry. Beep Pakistan will be used by government employees for internal communication between IT Ministry and NITB.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.
Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.
Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
