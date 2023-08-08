Search

PakistanTop News

General elections can be delayed until March 2023: Rana Sanaullah

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 8 Aug, 2023
General elections can be delayed until March 2023: Rana Sanaullah
Source: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (Facebook)

ISLAMABAD – General elections in Pakistan which are slated to take place later this year can be delayed until Spring 2024, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said as the government decided to hold elections under the new census.

Speaking in a prime-time show on a private news channel, the security czar said the delimitation of constituencies will take months and polls will be held in late February or in early March.

Calling fresh delimitation a constitutional obligation for general elections, Sanaullah said two general elections cannot be held on the basis of one census. He further mentioned that several political parties expressed concerns over the results of the 2023 census.

Minister further mentioned that no name has been finalised for the interim prime minister.

The ruling alliance decided to dissolve National Assembly on August 9, allowing the electoral authority to delay polls.

Ex-finance chief Hafeez Sheikh among candidates shortlisted for Pakistan’s next caretaker Prime Minister

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gujranwala Matric 2023 topper awarded Rs1 million at PM House

06:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Khurshid Shah says PPP will have to take a stand if general elections are delayed

04:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

Suzuki Cultus latest price in August 2023 in Pakistan

02:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

Council of Common Interests mulls fate of new census ahead of elections

02:31 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Three-year-old paralysed in KP as Pakistan reports second polio case of 2023

12:19 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Honda CG 125 latest price in August 2023 in Pakistan

11:21 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Anti-corruption dept tightens noose around ex-ISI chief Faiz ...

02:08 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 8th August, 2023 

09:04 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.

Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.

Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 8, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: