Pakistani franchise owner aspires to ignite cricket passion in the USA's first-ever T10 league

NEW YORK – Muhammad Kamran Awan, a visionary Pakistan origin entrepreneur and Co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, has pledged to establish a flourishing cricket brand in the USA's first-ever T10 league and propel the team to unprecedented success in the American cricketing landscape, reflecting his dedication to promoting cricket as a prominent sport in the United States.

A group of trailblazing entrepreneurs, including Pakistani businessman Awan, along with Husnain Bajwa and two Indian origin entrepreneurs, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh, have created history by acquiring the New York Warriors cricket franchise in the USA's inaugural T10 league.

The first-ever T-Ten Global Sports, US Master T10 League, is gearing up to begin in Broward County Stadium, Florida on August 18th. Six teams, namely Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers, will participate, featuring an exciting mix of retired cricket legends. Viewers can expect to be enthralled by this captivating event.

The league's exciting action will culminate with the final match on August 27th. The American shores have been electrified with the excitement of Pakistani, Indian cricket, as the T-Ten Global Sports, US Master T10 League, boasts a star-studded lineup featuring renowned players like Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Robin Peterson, Jerome Taylor, along with renowned legendary Players.

These renowned retired Indian and Pakistani cricketers will showcase their skills and excitement in this highly anticipated T10 competition, Muhammad Kamran Awan said in an interview with this reporter.

The New York Warriors cricket franchise is backed by a group of owners who have been residing in the USA for over two decades. Their aim is to promote cricket, create growth opportunities for international players in the US sports market, and unite enthusiasts from both nations, Kamran Awan said.

He went on: “We have fully embraced the world of sports, with a special focus on cricket. Driven by our enthusiasm, we have ventured into team ownership with the primary objective of fostering cricket's growth in the USA, a nation that has already witnessed remarkable achievements in the sports. This initiative promotes cricket, cultural exchange, and growth opportunities for international players in the American sports market. The primary objective is to connect Pakistani cricket fans to their heritage and ignite a passion for cricket in the USA, with the goal of featuring the sport on American sports channels. Our strategy involves leveraging televised broadcasts and adopting a streamlined approach to reach a wider audience. We aim to build a thriving cricket brand in the country.”

Kamran Awan is determined to build a strong and successful cricket brand, bringing the passion of the sport to the USA. His ultimate goal is to see cricket featured on American sports channels, allowing the American public to enjoy the game on their TV screens.

Beyond cricket promotion, Muhammad Kamran Awan's endeavors extend to fostering cultural exchange, with co-owners actively supporting talented Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills on the international stage. “We have adopted a visionary and determined approach that plays a crucial role in shaping Pakistan's cricketing achievements in the United States.”

Kamran's deep-rooted passion for cricket since childhood has driven him to bring the sports into American homes. Through the franchise, he aspires to popularize cricket across America and create a favorite pastime. Additionally, this initiative opens doors for growth and publicity opportunities for international cricketers worldwide, making it a mutually beneficial endeavor in the vast American sports market.

Their collective ambition is to propel the team to great success in the realm of American cricket, promoting the sports and creating ample growth opportunities for international players within the USA's sports market.

Despite the arduous task of arranging the cricket league, Awan, with the leadership of Misbah Ul Haq and coach Ijaz Ahmed, has formed a strong foundation for the team. He said: “We have focused on building a formidable team with solid batting options but we acknowledge that the bowling lineup needs further attention.”

T10 cricket, also referred to as Ten10 cricket, is a shortened version of the game. In this format, two teams engage in a single innings, restricted to ten overs (60 legal balls) per side, making the game typically last around 90 minutes. The T10 League in the United Arab Emirates introduced this format during its opening season in December 2017.

The T10 format has gained immense popularity in the USA, attracting legendary former cricketers to compete.