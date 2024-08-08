LCCI, labour department announce measure for welfare of workers

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and the Department of Labour have announced joint measures for the welfare of workers.

During his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar stated that the government's decision to provide a minimum wage of 37,000 rupees to workers across Punjab will be fully implemented.

The provincial government is raising the age for child labor from 15 to 16 years. Children under 18 will not be employed in 38 hazardous industries.

During the visit, an agreement was made to appoint focal persons from PESI, Labour, and the Workers Welfare Fund for the facilitation of 40,000 officials of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, and to form a committee.

The provincial minister announced that 500 day-care centers will be established across Punjab for the children of female workers, and fair-price shops will be set up in factories for workers.

For the first time, the agricultural and construction sectors will be included under labor laws. The Punjab government is taking steps for the welfare of workers and business owners.

The provincial minister emphasized that child labor and forced labor will be eliminated at all costs. Measures will be taken to address the issues faced by the business community, and the Punjab government stands with the business community.

The provincial minister reported that over the past year, free medical facilities worth 20,860 million rupees have been provided to more than 8 million workers and their families. 39,349 workers have received welfare grants totaling 9,051 million rupees. The Labor Department is covering all educational expenses for workers' children.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is striving for the welfare of workers and the business community. Lahore Chamber of Commerce President Kashif Anwar and executive members assured full cooperation with the provincial minister.