Pakistan extends Tax return file date till tonight
06:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday announced that online income tax returns can be filed today till midnight.
The FBR spokesperson announced that all commercial banks will be open to taxpayers until 9 pm tonight.
انکم ٹیکس گوشوارے جمع کرانے کی تاریخ میں مزید کوئی توسیع نہیں کی جائے گی۔ تمام کمرشل بینک ٹیکس گزاروں کی سہولت کے لئے آج رات 9 بجے تک کھلے رہے گے۔ @MJavedGhani— FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) December 8, 2020
Moreover, all FBR field offices will be open to taxpayers until 10 pm, he added.
The FBR has further directed that help desks be created to receive any applications for an extension in the filing date.
