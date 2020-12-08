Pakistan extends Tax return file date till tonight
Web Desk
06:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday announced that online income tax returns can be filed today till midnight.

The FBR spokesperson announced that all commercial banks will be open to taxpayers until 9 pm tonight.

Moreover, all FBR field offices will be open to taxpayers until 10 pm, he added.

The FBR has further directed that help desks be created to receive any applications for an extension in the filing date.

