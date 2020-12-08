King Edward Medical University VC accused of sexually harassing female doctor

05:16 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
King Edward Medical University VC accused of sexually harassing female doctor
Share

LAHORE – Woman Ombudsperson Punjab has issued a show-cause notice to King Edward Medical University, Lahore Vice Chancellor Khalid Masood Gondal for allegedly sexually harassing a female doctor working at Mayo Hospital.

Dr Daliya Mehmood has filed a complaint through her lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate against the VC over harassment at workplace.

The female doctor claimed that she was being harassed for more than a year, adding that the VC also threatened her of consequence for not accepting his immoral demands.

She said that Gondal also threatened her of removing from the job, adding that she had audio evidence of the threats.

The alleged victim said that hurdles were being created for her at the behest of Gondal. “I have begged many times the VC for stopping harassment.”

Dr Daliay claimed that the VC was not issuing her experience certificate and other documents related to job.

Moving the Woman Ombudsperson Punjab, the complainant has sought dismissal of the VC from the post.

The authority issuing notice to the VC has sought reply in five days. The case was adjourned till December 22.

More From This Category
Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat declared ...
04:44 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
PM office apologises for tweeting photo without ...
03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Pakistani industrialist Siraj Kassam Teli passes ...
02:45 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Paris Club powers Pakistan with $873mn
03:10 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
7-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Sindh
01:05 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Maryam Nawaz among other PML-N leaders booked for ...
12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM office apologises for tweeting photo without credits
03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr