King Edward Medical University VC accused of sexually harassing female doctor

LAHORE – Woman Ombudsperson Punjab has issued a show-cause notice to King Edward Medical University, Lahore Vice Chancellor Khalid Masood Gondal for allegedly sexually harassing a female doctor working at Mayo Hospital.

Dr Daliya Mehmood has filed a complaint through her lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate against the VC over harassment at workplace.

The female doctor claimed that she was being harassed for more than a year, adding that the VC also threatened her of consequence for not accepting his immoral demands.

She said that Gondal also threatened her of removing from the job, adding that she had audio evidence of the threats.

The alleged victim said that hurdles were being created for her at the behest of Gondal. “I have begged many times the VC for stopping harassment.”

Dr Daliay claimed that the VC was not issuing her experience certificate and other documents related to job.

Moving the Woman Ombudsperson Punjab, the complainant has sought dismissal of the VC from the post.

The authority issuing notice to the VC has sought reply in five days. The case was adjourned till December 22.