BANvPAK: Pakistan seals Test series win over Bangladesh

DHAKA – Babar-led squad has completed a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Bangladesh, sealing victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Tigers’ top-order rattled against the Pakistani bowlers when the hosts lost four early wickets after they were made to follow-on by Shaheens.

Bangladesh fight back but Pakistan persist!



The visitors win the second Test by an innings and 8 runs to take the series 2-0 🎉#WTC23 | #BANvPAK | https://t.co/sUmFzGtpnF pic.twitter.com/nIMqX3Jeiv — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

Earlier, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in their first innings of the rain-hit second Test against Pakistan on the final day. Off-spinner Sajid Khan finished with 8-42 as the hosts added just 11 runs for their remaining three wickets after resuming on 76-7 in reply to Pakistan´s 300-4 declared.

