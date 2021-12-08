BANvPAK: Pakistan seals Test series win over Bangladesh
Web Desk
04:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
BANvPAK: Pakistan seals Test series win over Bangladesh
Share

DHAKA – Babar-led squad has completed a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Bangladesh, sealing victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Tigers’ top-order rattled against the Pakistani bowlers when the hosts lost four early wickets after they were made to follow-on by Shaheens.

Earlier, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in their first innings of the rain-hit second Test against Pakistan on the final day. Off-spinner Sajid Khan finished with 8-42 as the hosts added just 11 runs for their remaining three wickets after resuming on 76-7 in reply to Pakistan´s 300-4 declared.

More to follow...

Sajid Khan shines with 8-wicket haul as ... 10:26 AM | 8 Dec, 2021

DHAKA – Pakistani off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed a career-best 8-42 as Men in Green reduced hosts to 87 in the ...

More From This Category
Sajid Khan shines with 8-wicket haul as ...
10:26 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
Pakistan clinch two gold medals in International ...
08:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
BANvPAK: Sajid Khan takes six wickets as tigers ...
03:56 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Australian delegation arrives in Pakistan to ...
03:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s biggest talent ...
10:28 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Sri Lanka to beef up security for Pakistani ...
11:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new bold photoshoot
02:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr