BANvPAK: Pakistan seals Test series win over Bangladesh
Share
DHAKA – Babar-led squad has completed a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Bangladesh, sealing victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Tigers’ top-order rattled against the Pakistani bowlers when the hosts lost four early wickets after they were made to follow-on by Shaheens.
Bangladesh fight back but Pakistan persist!— ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021
The visitors win the second Test by an innings and 8 runs to take the series 2-0 🎉#WTC23 | #BANvPAK | https://t.co/sUmFzGtpnF pic.twitter.com/nIMqX3Jeiv
Earlier, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in their first innings of the rain-hit second Test against Pakistan on the final day. Off-spinner Sajid Khan finished with 8-42 as the hosts added just 11 runs for their remaining three wickets after resuming on 76-7 in reply to Pakistan´s 300-4 declared.
More to follow...
Sajid Khan shines with 8-wicket haul as ... 10:26 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
DHAKA – Pakistani off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed a career-best 8-42 as Men in Green reduced hosts to 87 in the ...
- Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with $603mn for Ehsaas program04:17 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- BANvPAK: Pakistan seals Test series win over Bangladesh04:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Faisalabad women 'willingly undressed themselves' in new CCTV footage03:24 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
-
- Transparency Int'l survey suggests more than 90pc of Pakistanis ...01:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Junaid Jamshed remembered on fifth death anniversary10:20 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- ‘Dream come true’ – Aima Baig becomes Spotify Pakistan’s most ...09:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble ahead of ‘wedding’09:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021