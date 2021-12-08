Indian army helicopter carrying chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat crashes
NEW DELHI – A military helicopter carrying Indian officials including chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat has crashed in Tamil Nadu, Indian media said.
Reports quoting sources said an Army chopper carrying senior Indian defence officials crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Indian chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were reportedly in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/cnKn7RNFeR
Meanwhile, search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases, per reports.
More to follow…
