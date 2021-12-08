Indian army helicopter carrying defence chief Bipin Rawat, staff crashes (VIDEO)

NEW DELHI – A military helicopter carrying Indian officials including chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat has crashed in Tamil Nadu, Indian media said.

Reports quoting sources said an Army chopper carrying senior Indian defence officials crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The Indian air force also shared a tweet in this regard.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

At least 14 people were onboard in the Mi-series chopper including Indian chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members. Bipin Rawat was reportedly departed to Wellington Staff College for a lecture.

Initial reports claimed that local military officers have rushed to the spot and were told that local residents have taken two bodies with severe burns to a local hospital on their own.

The Indian state broadcaster said three injured people have been taken to a nearby medical facility while the Indian air force or media did not reveal whether Bipin Rawat was injured in the crash.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation)

Videos shared by Indian news agencies showed the blazing chopper as local residents tried to douse it in a densely forested area. In the latest video shared by an Indian news agency, a few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident while efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.

Bipin Rawat is the first Chief of Defence Staff of India – a position that the Modi-led government established in 2019 – which he assumed last year after retiring as a top military commander.

Rawat, 63, who is said to be a close aide of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has forty years of service as he commanded forces in occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

More to follow…