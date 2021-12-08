US Consulate General in Lahore expresses satisfaction over election process in NA-133 by-poll
Share
LAHORE – Representatives of the US Consulate General in Lahore on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the voting process during NA-133 by-polls in the provincial capital.
A press release issued in this regard cited that the US Consulate General in Lahore observed the by-election for the NA-133 constituency in Lahore On December 5, 2021.
Observers indicated the election appeared to have been conducted in a free, transparent, and peaceful manner. It further added that polling workers and volunteers with whom observers interacted were well-trained and knowledgeable.
The Consulate also hailed the Punjab Election Commission, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance to obtain the necessary credentials.
Furthermore, the observation teams members also commended police and security officials for providing security.
US Consulate General Lahore opens pathways to ... 01:46 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – The US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole welcomed 214 students from Lahore, Gujranwala, and ...
- Indian army helicopter carrying chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat ...01:18 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- US Consulate General in Lahore expresses satisfaction over election ...01:01 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- ECP warns PM Imran not to visit Peshawar ahead of local body polls12:35 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Railways minister suspends driver, assistant for halting train to buy ...11:42 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface-to-air missile (VIDEO)11:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
- ‘Dream come true’ – Aima Baig becomes Spotify Pakistan’s most ...09:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble ahead of ‘wedding’09:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd chanting Hania Aamir's name06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021