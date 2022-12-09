Football fan takes FIFA World Cup craze to operation theatre

DOHA – A fan took the craze for the football game to the next level as the FIFA World Cup 2022 continues to running the emotions high across the world with stunning performances by teams in Qatar.

A picture shared on social media shows a man watching a match of the World Cup while undergoing a surgery reportedly at a hospital in the Polish city of Kielce.

The unnamed man was supposed to undergo surgery for his spine related surgery, reported Daily Mail. He asked surgeons if he could watch the match between Wales and Iran while they performed the procedure.

The surgeons accepted his request, and a television set was installed into the operation theater while the football fan was given spinal anaesthesia.