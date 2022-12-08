Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha’s new photo shoot goes viral
Web Desk
01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha’s new photo shoot goes viral
Source: Instagram
Share

Ayesha, a Bahawalpur-based girl, became a social media sensation overnight after her clip of dancing to Bollywood’s evergreen song went viral.

Loved by her more than 700k followers on Instagram, the social media sensation keeps her fans updated with new dazzling clicks.

Ayesha, who’s also known by her nickname Mano, shared new pictures, posing in stylish modest wear as she promotes trendy Abayas. The post garnered more than two lac reactions in a day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

The clicks however received mixed reactions from social media users as some netizens slammed her for promoting vulgar dance. She also received little appreciation with some fans showering love in the comment section.

Ayesha rose to fame as her dance clip to Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding ceremony became an instant hit on the internet.

Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul ... 01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022

That's the power of social media. Tanzanian influencer and content creator Kili Paul has shared a video on his ...

More From This Category
Benazir Bhutto's poorly-made statue sparks public ...
12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott ...
07:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their ...
09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s ...
06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Hira Mani slays fashion goals with friends in ...
07:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new workout video goes viral
06:25 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha’s new photo shoot goes viral
01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr