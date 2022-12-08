Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha’s new photo shoot goes viral
Share
Ayesha, a Bahawalpur-based girl, became a social media sensation overnight after her clip of dancing to Bollywood’s evergreen song went viral.
Loved by her more than 700k followers on Instagram, the social media sensation keeps her fans updated with new dazzling clicks.
Ayesha, who’s also known by her nickname Mano, shared new pictures, posing in stylish modest wear as she promotes trendy Abayas. The post garnered more than two lac reactions in a day.
View this post on Instagram
The clicks however received mixed reactions from social media users as some netizens slammed her for promoting vulgar dance. She also received little appreciation with some fans showering love in the comment section.
Ayesha rose to fame as her dance clip to Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding ceremony became an instant hit on the internet.
Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul ... 01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
That's the power of social media. Tanzanian influencer and content creator Kili Paul has shared a video on his ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Govt forms new JIT comprising ISI, MI officials on Supreme Court’s ...01:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- IHC bars authorities from arresting PM's son Suleman Shehbaz on ...01:32 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
-
- e-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135bn revenue through 24 million transactions12:48 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Benazir Bhutto's poorly-made statue sparks public outcry12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott of her son, ...07:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful love story09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie ...06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022