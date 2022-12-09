Saba Faisal thanks fans and friends for their support in hard times

Lollywood's latest controversy surrounding TV actress Saba Faisal and her family has been making headlines over the last couple of days.

Divided in polarized opinions, social media users and Faisal's industry peers have pitched in their opinions. To thank those who have shown support, the Habs actress took to Instagram and shared a video. Actors Hira Mani, Shagufta Ejaz, Javeria Saud and others have supported Faisal.

For starters, Faisal's son, Salman and his wife Neha Malik have been entangled in a messy situation. Faisal recently shocked the showbiz industry when she announced that she and her family are severing ties with Salman and his wife due to irreconcilable issues.

In the latest video, the Nikah actress revealed that she has been suffering from irrevocable family issues and that she's at her wits' end. Faisal also suggested that relationships do not entertain competitions where one party wins and the other loses rather relationships are made with love.

The Tum Jo Miley actress requested her fans and followers to keep their harsh criticism and judgements to themselves and not say mean things online in times when the family is going through a turmoil.

On the work front, Faisal was recently seen in Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family, Baddua, Dil-e-Momin, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Badzaat, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Habs, Tinkay Ka Sahara and Taqdeer.