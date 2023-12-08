PTI vice president Sher Afzal Marwat 'arrested' from KP

SWABI – Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a key member of PTI founder Imran Khan's legal team, was reportedly taken into custody on Friday from Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

The party says PTI senior vice-president Marwat was taken into custody at Chakdara, a city located in the Lower Dir District of KP.

The outspoken lawmaker was previously charged for using social media to incite protests against government institutions.

In response to his apprehension, PTI referred to it as abduction. PTI claims that these pressure methods are ineffective and wants Marwat's immediate release in a social media post.

It further demanded that attempts at pre-election rigging be promptly put to an end and called on Pakistan's Chief Justice to look into the "unlawful arrest."

Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer @sherafzalmarwat has been kidnapped from Chakdara, on his way to Bajaur for tomorrow’s worker convention.



We demand his immediate release, these pressure tactics cannot and won’t work. Pre-poll rigging attempts must be immediately stopped.



Once… — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 8, 2023

On the other hand, the KP police denied arresting Marwat.

More to follow