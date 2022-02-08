COAS Bajwa reaches Balochistan’s Naushki to spend day with troops

03:57 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Balochistan's Naushki district on Tuesday, where four members of the armed forces, including an officer, were martyred during a terrorist attack on a security base last week.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Gen Bajwa will spend the day with troops and also meet those who participated in repulsing the attack on February 2.

During his visit, Gen Bajwa will be briefed about the security situation in the area as well as operational preparedness of the formation to counter-terrorist activities.

In its statement, the ISPR said the army chief and the prime minister will both be given a comprehensive briefing later in the day. They will also meet local tribal elders, it added.

20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Nushki clean-up ... 10:31 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that 20 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Nushki before the ...

