PM Imran, Army chief pay ‘morale boosting’ visit to Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Balochistan on Tuesday (today) to boost the morale of the security forces.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet on Tuesday, said the cabinet meeting has been postponed.

Chaudhry added that our soldiers are our pride. The sons of Pakistan are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the motherland.

آج کابینہ کا اجلاس منسوخ کردیاگیا ہے، وزیراعظم اور آرمی چیف آج کا دن بلوچستان میں سیکیورٹی فورسز کے جوانوں کے ساتھ گزاریں گے،جوان جن کے عزم پہاڑوں سے بلند اور جذبوں میں سمندروں سے زیادہ وسعت ہے ہمارا فخر بھی ہیں اور ہمارا مان بھی، پاکستان کے یہ بیٹے مادر وطن کیلئےسربکف ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 8, 2022

The visit was meant to acknowledge the unsung heroes who laid down their lives for the country and also to show solidarity with the armed forces amid a flare-up of violence in the southwestern region.

Some other reports suggest that the premier will visit provincial capital Quetta and Naushki today and will also hold meetings with state administration including Chief Minister and Governor. Khan will receive a briefing on the security situation following the successful operation against terrorists.

Pakistan’s mineral-rich province is witnessing a surge in terror attacks with foreign-funded terrorists targeting security forces.

Last week, militants attacked two security posts in the Panjgur and Naushki districts. Later, Pakistan forces launched a clean-up operation and twenty terrorists were killed during the operations while nine security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Handlers based in India, Afghanistan behind ... 05:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Terrorists involved in overnight twin attacks on bases of Frontier Corps in Balochistan province ...

Security experts hint that the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan is not unexpected amid the involvement of foreign elements.

India reportedly funded terrorists in the region as its a key route of the $64-billion CPEC project, which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines for cargo, oil, and gas transportation.