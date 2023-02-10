Search

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton going to welcome their fourth child?

Web Desk 08:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly be announcing the addition of a fourth family member.

The parents of three are all set to welcome their fourth child into the family, according to media outlets.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are hoping to welcome their fourth child ‘sometime in 2023.’ The Royal couple had been going ‘back and forth’ for the longest time and decided to grow their adorable family of five.

The couple doesn't want to exert any pressure and jump to conclusions impulsively rather they wish to take a more relaxed approach towards the entire process of adding their fourth offspring, according to media outlets.

The Duchess of Cornwall's 'newfound' stage of life prompted experts to deduce the possibility of baby no. 4.

“It's entirely possible that she might have a fourth but it is important to take note of the fact that William and Kate are in their forties now,” a source suggested in the report.

Their Royal Highnesses already have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Princess of Wales, Katherine Middleton, married, The Prince of Wales, Prince William, at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. The Royal family's official residence is in Kensington Palace.  

