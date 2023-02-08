Emergency declared in Türkiye as death toll nears 8000

ANKARA – Türkiye has declared a state of emergency in worst-hit regions for a period of 3 months as massive earthquakes have killed nearly 7,800 people and left tens of thousands injured, wreaking havoc in the country’s southern part.
Dead bodies of victims were spotted in parts of the country which was rocked by at least five major quakes since Monday as officials continued hunting for survivors.
As nearly 8,000 people are known to have passed away in a recent tragedy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced a state of emergency in the 10 provinces most affected by the earthquake.
FLASH - Feb 7: Turkish Pres. Erdogan declared a state of emergency following the earthquakes that have killed over 5,100 across Turkey and Syria. pic.twitter.com/rsU9I1QIVV— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 7, 2023
The speedy measures would allow rescue teams and financial aid into the affected regions as more than 70 nations including Pakistan are sending aid to Turkiye and Syria.
Rescue operations continued 24/7 as teams raced against time to evacuate people from the rubble.
Parts of these countries have no food, water, or electricity and are out in the streets under bone-chilling weather. Reports suggest that more than thousands are getting treatment in state-run medical facilities while at least 5,575 buildings were destroyed.
Extreme weather and snowstorms in several regions also hamper the rescue efforts as security personnel mobilised from several countries to aid disaster-hit areas in Tukiye.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Karachi
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Quetta
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Attock
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Multan
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.