Former Indian actress Sana Khan performs Umrah with husband

Former Indian television actress, model and Bigg Boss famed Sana Khan shocked everyone when she quit showbiz in 2020.

The actress, through an Instagram post, had shared that she was choosing to "serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator".

Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad recently tied the knot and the couple is frequently seen together, with Sana now fully embracing the hijab.

They seize every opportunity to visit the holy city of Makkah. Currently, the newlyweds are in Makkah to perform Umrah, both dressed in the traditional Ihram. The peaceful and serene look of the couple in Haram Sharif can be seen in these beautiful photos from their Umrah journey.

"Alhamdullilah soooo Happy

This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all ♥️ May Allah make it easy," wrote the former actress.

Recently, Sana and her husband also performed Hajj – the holiest Islamic pilgrimage – together.