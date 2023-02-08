PM Shehbaz Sharif postpones Turkiye visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly postponed his visit to Turkiye on February 8. New dates for the visit will be announced later.
Sharif was scheduled to visit Turkiye on Wednesday to offer condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over massive human and material loss due to a devastating earthquake.
The prime minister had postponed the all parties conference scheduled for Thursday due to his visit to Turkiye. New dates for the conference will be announced later after consultations with the coalition partners.
The all parties conference was meant to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the country in the wake of a fresh wave of terrorist attacks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs200,000 on Tuesday as it lost ground on second consecutive day after witnessing mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs3,686 to settle at Rs171,468.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity dropped by $1 to reach $1,869 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slumped by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,230 and Rs1,911, respectively.
