PM Shehbaz Sharif postpones Turkiye visit

Web Desk 12:09 AM | 8 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly postponed his visit to Turkiye on February 8. New dates for the visit will be announced later.

Sharif was scheduled to visit Turkiye on Wednesday to offer condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over massive human and material loss due to a devastating earthquake.

The prime minister had postponed the all parties conference scheduled for Thursday due to his visit to Turkiye. New dates for the conference will be announced later after consultations with the coalition partners.

The all parties conference was meant to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the country in the wake of a fresh wave of terrorist attacks.

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs200,000 on Tuesday as it lost ground on second consecutive day after witnessing mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs3,686 to settle at Rs171,468.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity dropped by $1 to reach $1,869 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slumped by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,230 and Rs1,911, respectively.

