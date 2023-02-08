PM Shehbaz Sharif postpones Turkiye visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly postponed his visit to Turkiye on February 8. New dates for the visit will be announced later.

Sharif was scheduled to visit Turkiye on Wednesday to offer condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over massive human and material loss due to a devastating earthquake.

The prime minister had postponed the all parties conference scheduled for Thursday due to his visit to Turkiye. New dates for the conference will be announced later after consultations with the coalition partners.

The all parties conference was meant to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the country in the wake of a fresh wave of terrorist attacks.