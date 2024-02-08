Search

NA-56 Election Results: PML-N's Hanif Abbasi vs APML's Sheikh Rashid

12:18 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
NA-56 Election Results: PML-N's Hanif Abbasi vs APML's Sheikh Rashid

As general elections are being held across Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid, who between 1985 and 2018 won 8 elections from NA-56, is locking horns with key rival PML-N.

The country's former interior minister remains in jail, and is contesting from jail against Hanif Abbasi the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) independent candidate, Shehryar Riaz.

NA-56 Results

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Hanif Abbasi
Total Votes Total Votes
To Be Announced To Be Announced

NA-56 Candidates

AML - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) - Hanif Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - Shehryar Riaz

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) - Sumaira Gul

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) - Sajjad Akbar Abbasi

Stay updated on Pakistan's General Elections 2024 with our daily liveblog:

LIVEBLOG | All the latest updates on Pakistan General Elections 2024

