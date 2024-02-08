NA-56 Election Results: PML-N's Hanif Abbasi vs APML's Sheikh Rashid

As general elections are being held across Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid, who between 1985 and 2018 won 8 elections from NA-56, is locking horns with key rival PML-N.
The country's former interior minister remains in jail, and is contesting from jail against Hanif Abbasi the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) independent candidate, Shehryar Riaz.
|Sheikh Rashid Ahmad
|Hanif Abbasi
|Total Votes
|Total Votes
|To Be Announced
|To Be Announced
AML - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) - Hanif Abbasi
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - Shehryar Riaz
Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) - Sumaira Gul
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) - Sajjad Akbar Abbasi
Stay updated on Pakistan's General Elections 2024 with our daily liveblog:
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.