Gold prices drop in Pakistan after hitting 3 lac rupees per tola

The prices of gold in Pakistan have seen a decrease after the global gold market witnessed a drop. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by 1,046 rupees, bringing the current price down to 299,000 rupees per tola.

In the global market, the price of gold decreased by 8 dollars, now standing at 2,861 dollars per ounce. Despite this drop, the price of gold in Pakistan remains relatively high, though the reduction has provided some relief for potential buyers.

This price reduction follows the record high price of 346,000 rupees per tola just the previous day. Experts suggest that while the drop in prices has occurred, the global market’s fluctuating gold prices may continue to influence the local market, indicating that the decrease could be temporary.

For Pakistani consumers, this price drop offers a window of opportunity for buying, though market analysts predict that further changes in global gold prices could lead to additional volatility in the local market.

With gold prices being highly affected by global trends, Pakistani buyers continue to face challenges navigating the ups and downs of the precious metal’s price.

Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 8 February 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

