Honda raises prices of its cars by up to Rs100,000
12:11 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Auto manufacturer Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd. has increased prices of its various vehicles by up to Rs100,000 with the start of the new year.
The revised prices of vehicles will be applicable from January 16, 2020. Below is the complete list of vehicles with their latest prices.
New orders can be booked on current price till January 15, said the auto manufacturer. The firm will be offering various offers with new prices.
- Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution while planning visit ...03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
-
-
-
-
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019