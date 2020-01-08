Honda raises prices of its cars by up to Rs100,000
Web Desk
12:11 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
LAHORE – Auto manufacturer Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd. has increased prices of its various vehicles by up to Rs100,000 with the start of the new year. 

The revised prices of vehicles will be applicable from January 16, 2020. Below is the complete list of vehicles with their latest prices.

New orders can be booked on current price till January 15, said the auto manufacturer. The firm will be offering various offers with new prices. 

