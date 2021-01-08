Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man
Share
NEW YORK – Elon Musk, the chief of electric automaker Tesla, has overtaken Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the richest person on the planet.
The 49-year-old added over $3 billion in wealth on Thursday following a 4.8% rally in the electric carmaker’s share price. He now sits atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.
Born June 28, 1971, South African-born American entrepreneur cofounded the electronic-payment firm PayPal and formed SpaceX, maker of launch vehicles and spacecraft.
The South Africa-born engineer’s net worth was $188.5 billion at 10:15 a.m. in New York, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.
World's richest man announces divorce after a ... 09:47 AM | 10 Jan, 2019
NEW YORK – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, rated the world's wealthiest person, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ...
- Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man12:00 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Machh massacre: Maryam, Bilawal meet Hazara mourners11:47 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- This Pakistani woman dresses up as a bride every Friday, but why? ...10:40 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan's FM Qureshi calls Saudi Arabian, Qatari counterparts10:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Bahrain's foreign minister calls Pakistani counterpart to strengthen ...09:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series ...06:32 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Is Mahira Khan the mother of Zara Noor Abbas? Well, Google said so!05:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Happily unmarried! Mehwish Hayat reflects back on 33 years of her life04:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021