Argentina Work Visa: Here's how to choose the best visa type

SALTA - Argentina has been in the limelight once again after the FIFA World Cup victory, with Messi fans cheering and jeering. Apart from the recent triumph, Argentina is also a champion when it comes to provision of better facilities to the citizens.

If you are also one of those thinking to relocate from your home country, Argentina should also be on your list to explore for work for which this guide would help you find the right type of Work visa needed.

First and foremost, you must know that you will need an Argentina Work Visa to be able to enter the country as well as a job offer from any of the companies or employers. There are different types of work visas available as under:

Types of Argentina Work Visa 2023

Temporary Residence Visa

Long-term work visa

Retirement Visa

Digital Nomad Visa

Permanent Residence Visa

Temporary Residence Visa

Under this type of visa, the stay in Argentina can be done for up to 1 year (extendable) based on work requirements. The Temporary Residence Visa is issued by the National Directorate of Migration (DNM) and is further divided into the following types:

Labor contract Residence in which the employer hires foreign workers regularly, and this visa permits them to stay for an extended period.

Intracompany Transfer Residence is applicable to those who are transferred from a home country company to an Argentinean company.

MERCOSUR Temporary Residence is for those candidates who belong to MERCOSUR countries and want to come to Argentina for work. The countries are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Investors is a visa type, as the name implies, for candidates who want to invest in Argentina.

Long-term work visa

Long-term work visas are for those who want to work and stay in Argentina for long periods.

Retirement Visa

The Retirement Visa (Pensionado Visa) is issued to those professionals who have completed their career in Argentina and want to settle in the country. You can only be awarded this visa type if you have a pension of at least 30,000 Argentine Pesos per month. For this, you will be required to prove that this amount is received as a pension or retirement benefit from a government or an international organization.

Digital Nomad Visa

The Digital Nomad Visa is a newly launched work visa for foreign candidates working online, mostly referred as freelancers, and wanting to perform any project in Argentina. It is a 6-month visa, with 1 optional renewal.

Permanent Residence Visa

The Permanent Residence Visa is awarded to those workers who are already on assignments who have a Temporary Residence visa, or those from a MERCOSUR country. Those with spouses with a permanent residency status in Argentina may also obtain this visa.

Required documents for Argentina Work Visa

Following is a list of documents needed for Work Visa of Argentina. It should be kept in mind that applications for a working visa may only be submitted at the Consular Office of the Argentine Republic in the place of residence of the foreign national.

Besides, there might be additional documents required by the visa centre based on the type of visa you are applying for. Applications are personal and the applicant must submit the following documents (an original and a copy) at the Consular Office: