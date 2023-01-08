Argentina Work Visa: Here's how to choose the best visa type

SALTA - Argentina has been in the limelight once again after the FIFA World Cup victory, with Messi fans cheering and jeering. Apart from the recent triumph, Argentina is also a champion when it comes to provision of better facilities to the citizens.
If you are also one of those thinking to relocate from your home country, Argentina should also be on your list to explore for work for which this guide would help you find the right type of Work visa needed.
First and foremost, you must know that you will need an Argentina Work Visa to be able to enter the country as well as a job offer from any of the companies or employers. There are different types of work visas available as under:
Types of Argentina Work Visa 2023
Temporary Residence Visa
Under this type of visa, the stay in Argentina can be done for up to 1 year (extendable) based on work requirements. The Temporary Residence Visa is issued by the National Directorate of Migration (DNM) and is further divided into the following types:
Labor contract Residence in which the employer hires foreign workers regularly, and this visa permits them to stay for an extended period.
Intracompany Transfer Residence is applicable to those who are transferred from a home country company to an Argentinean company.
MERCOSUR Temporary Residence is for those candidates who belong to MERCOSUR countries and want to come to Argentina for work. The countries are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
Investors is a visa type, as the name implies, for candidates who want to invest in Argentina.
Long-term work visa
Long-term work visas are for those who want to work and stay in Argentina for long periods.
Retirement Visa
The Retirement Visa (Pensionado Visa) is issued to those professionals who have completed their career in Argentina and want to settle in the country. You can only be awarded this visa type if you have a pension of at least 30,000 Argentine Pesos per month. For this, you will be required to prove that this amount is received as a pension or retirement benefit from a government or an international organization.
Digital Nomad Visa
The Digital Nomad Visa is a newly launched work visa for foreign candidates working online, mostly referred as freelancers, and wanting to perform any project in Argentina. It is a 6-month visa, with 1 optional renewal.
Permanent Residence Visa
The Permanent Residence Visa is awarded to those workers who are already on assignments who have a Temporary Residence visa, or those from a MERCOSUR country. Those with spouses with a permanent residency status in Argentina may also obtain this visa.
Required documents for Argentina Work Visa
Following is a list of documents needed for Work Visa of Argentina. It should be kept in mind that applications for a working visa may only be submitted at the Consular Office of the Argentine Republic in the place of residence of the foreign national.
Besides, there might be additional documents required by the visa centre based on the type of visa you are applying for. Applications are personal and the applicant must submit the following documents (an original and a copy) at the Consular Office:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.