Search

LifestyleVideos

Munazzah Arif and daughter dance their hearts out in latest video

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Munazzah Arif and daughter dance their hearts out in latest video
Source: Munazzah Arif (Instagram)

Lollywood's acclaimed actress, Munazzah Arif, has cemented herself as one of the most versatile artists in the industry. The 54-year-old has the spirit and energy of a young heart as she never shies away from being the center of attention.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress was recently spotted at a wedding function where she performed to a dance number with her daughter, and even grooving better than the latter. 

Twirling in her beautiful desi lehenga and dancing to the Bollywood hit O Makhna, the mother-daughter duo set the stage on fire. The Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila star had the crowd cheering for her.

Arif's family members and friends weren't the only ones who were swooned, social media users also went gaga over the divas' groovy moves.

 

On the work front, Arif was recently seen in Tehra Aangan, Ishq Jalebi, Sinf-e-Aahan, Hum Tum, Dikhawa, Meray Humnasheen, and Nehar. 

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Wasim Akram and family enjoy exotic Maldives trip

04:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video

03:34 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army ex-chiefs Gen (r) Bajwa, Kiani attend wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

09:18 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Pakistani actress Somy Ali accuses Salman Khan of 'assaulting her physically and sexually'

11:19 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' – Pakistani TikToker Ayesha’s private dance video goes viral

09:38 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Reham Khan promises to share more details about her latest love story, Mirza Bilal

12:19 PM | 8 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Yashma Gill sends love to Indian actress Sana Khan

12:32 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 9, 2023

08:02 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: