Munazzah Arif and daughter dance their hearts out in latest video

Lollywood's acclaimed actress, Munazzah Arif, has cemented herself as one of the most versatile artists in the industry. The 54-year-old has the spirit and energy of a young heart as she never shies away from being the center of attention.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress was recently spotted at a wedding function where she performed to a dance number with her daughter, and even grooving better than the latter.

Twirling in her beautiful desi lehenga and dancing to the Bollywood hit O Makhna, the mother-daughter duo set the stage on fire. The Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila star had the crowd cheering for her.

Arif's family members and friends weren't the only ones who were swooned, social media users also went gaga over the divas' groovy moves.

On the work front, Arif was recently seen in Tehra Aangan, Ishq Jalebi, Sinf-e-Aahan, Hum Tum, Dikhawa, Meray Humnasheen, and Nehar.