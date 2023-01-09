Yashma Gill sends love to Indian actress Sana Khan

Lollywood and Bollywood divas are not only known for their beauty, and acting prowess but also for their love for each other across borders. With many instances of these tinsel town ladies oozing love of Sajal Aly and Jahnvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Sajal, and Saboor Aly, there is another duo ready to continue the unspoken trend.
The latest pair to join these accomplished actresses are Yashma Gill and Sana Khan. Although Khan has bid farewell to Bollywood, she remains in the limelight for her scintillating pictures and religious content.
For the unversed, the Halla Bol actress quit the Indian showbiz idustry in 2020. Khan took to Instagram stating that she will "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator" which received a positive response. The former actress now posts religious content and advises her Muslim fans to follow the right path.
Khan posted an Instagram video where she urged her Muslim admirers to "seek guidance directly from Allah, and ask him to make you His favorite." Touched by this, the Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai actress commented, "I love you pyari!! Always inspiring me!!"
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Yashma Gill was recently seen in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.
Khan, on the other hand, was seen in Jai Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Ayogya, and Special OPS before quitting the entertainment industry.
