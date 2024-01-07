Pakistan to launch first anti-polio campaign of 2024 on Monday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will launch a nationwide anti-polio campaign on Monday to inoculate more than 42 million children aged five or below.

According to Radio Pakistan, polio teams constituted by federal and provincial health departments will go door to door in all 159 districts of the country during this campaign.

“In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over 23 million children will be administered polio drops,” the report read, citing health authorities.

“In Sindh, nearly 10.03 million children up to the five years of age will be administered with anti-polio vaccine drops during a week-long campaign.”

During a five-day drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 7.4 million children up to the age of five would be administered the vaccine, while 2.5 million children would be inoculated in Balochistan in a week-long campaign, according to the report.

“In Gilgit-Baltistan, over 250,000 children will be vaccinated during a five-day campaign,” the broadcaster reported.

Parents may contact health authorities on helpline 1166 in case an anti-polio vaccination team fails to visit their home.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.