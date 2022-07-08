Hajj 2022: Alizeh Shah shares a hilarious meme about Shoaib Akhtar and Shaitaan

02:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Hajj 2022: Alizeh Shah shares a hilarious meme about Shoaib Akhtar and Shaitaan
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan's cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj 2022, as a state guest of the kingdom.

Last week, the Rawalpindi Express ad announced the great news about it on his official Twitter and Instagram handles where various celebrities and fans graced his comment sections with congratulatory messages.

However, Pakistan’s young actor Alizeh Shah has noticed a hilarious comment made by a social media user on Shoaib Akhtar’s announcement.

As pilgrims perform a Hajj ritual called Rami al Jamart [Stonning of the Devil], the user while referring to Akhtar’s record bowling speed wrote: “Shaitaan gona get hit with stones income at 150kph+ this year”.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alizeh called it an original meme.

“Now thats what I call a meme,” she wrote while schooling keyboard warriors, who troll people without caring what is the redline for others. 

Shoaib Akhtar shares unique view of Holy Kaaba 09:04 AM | 4 Jul, 2022

MAKKAH – Pakistan's cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar keeps his fans updated about his holy trip since he reached ...

More From This Category
‘Chal Jaan De’ – Asim Azhar’s new song ...
01:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Sarwat Gilani raises the temperature in stunning ...
12:21 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Raj Babbar gets two years jail term for assault ...
01:37 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look in latest videos ...
10:56 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Censor board 'clears' another banned movie for ...
10:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on ...
06:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hajj 2022: Alizeh Shah shares a hilarious meme about Shoaib Akhtar and Shaitaan
02:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr