Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe hospitalised after gun attack during campaign event

TOKYO – Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot when he was delivering a speech during a campaign in the Nara region, media reports said on Friday.

A public broadcaster NHP reported that the sound of an apparent gunshot was heard following which Abe collapsed unconscious.

A video clip circulating on social media shows the former premier is being rushing to hospital as he was bleeding from his neck.

Japanese authorities said that the Abe was in state of cardio-respiratory arrest, a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by doctors.

Later, the Japanese government confirmed Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am [local time] in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.