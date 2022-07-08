Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe hospitalised after gun attack during campaign event

09:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe hospitalised after gun attack during campaign event
Source: The Government of Japan (website)
Share

TOKYO – Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot when he was delivering a speech during a campaign in the Nara region, media reports said on Friday.  

A public broadcaster NHP reported that the sound of an apparent gunshot was heard following which Abe collapsed unconscious.

A video clip circulating on social media shows the former premier is being rushing to hospital as he was bleeding from his neck.

Japanese authorities said that the Abe was in state of cardio-respiratory arrest, a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by doctors.

Later, the Japanese government confirmed Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am [local time] in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death in last 24 ...
09:47 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Over one million Muslims gather in Arafat to ...
09:01 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Imran accuses ECP of being in cahoots with PML-N ...
07:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
State Bank of Pakistan jacks up interest rate to ...
05:36 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Boris Johnson announces to step down as UK prime ...
03:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line ...
02:25 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look in latest videos  
10:56 AM | 8 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr