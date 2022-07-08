Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe hospitalised after gun attack during campaign event
Share
TOKYO – Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot when he was delivering a speech during a campaign in the Nara region, media reports said on Friday.
A public broadcaster NHP reported that the sound of an apparent gunshot was heard following which Abe collapsed unconscious.
A video clip circulating on social media shows the former premier is being rushing to hospital as he was bleeding from his neck.
Japanese authorities said that the Abe was in state of cardio-respiratory arrest, a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by doctors.
Later, the Japanese government confirmed Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara.
"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am [local time] in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal stolen from outside home ahead of ...10:37 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death in last 24 hours09:47 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe hospitalised after gun attack during ...09:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Over one million Muslims gather in Arafat to perform main Hajj ritual09:01 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Censor board 'clears' another banned movie for screening on ...10:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on fire06:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in New York07:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022