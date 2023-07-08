Gold price declines by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in domestic market on Saturday despite upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs200 to close at Rs208,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs172 to settle at Rs178,498, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $8 to settle at $1,925 per ounce.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively.