Pakistani govt decides not to try women and underage suspects in military courts over May 9 riots

LAHORE – The Pakistani government has decided not to try women and underage suspects involved in the May 9 attacks on civil and military installations in military courts.
Violent protests erupted across Pakistan after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.
The riots resulted in at least eight deaths and injuries to several people. Later, the government cracked down on the PTI workers and leaders, forcing several top leaders to quit the party.
During the protests, the rioters allegedly attacked the civil and military installations, including the Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantonment and the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi.
The military called May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed May 9 as the “darkest day in the [country’s] history” and announced the suspects would be tried in military courts.
The National Security Committee had endorsed the decision of the top brass to act against rioters under the Army Act.
102 civilians in military custody
On June 23, the federal government informed the Supreme Court that a total of 102 suspects arrested from different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in the May 9 mayhem were in the military’s custody.
Sources privy to the development said that the women and people below the age of 18 involved in attacks on civil and military installations would be tried in civilian courts.
During the proceedings in the military courts, the suspect will have the right to engage a counsel of his choice, the sources added. The accused be allowed to meet their family once a week.
In addition to this, the sources claimed the government is mulling to try the former prime minister, who was removed from power in April last year, in the military court but some ministers opposed the proposal.
