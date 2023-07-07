Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistani govt decides not to try women and underage suspects in military courts over May 9 riots

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2023
Pakistani govt decides not to try women and underage suspects in military courts over May 9 riots
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Pakistani government has decided not to try women and underage suspects involved in the May 9 attacks on civil and military installations in military courts.

Violent protests erupted across Pakistan after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

The riots resulted in at least eight deaths and injuries to several people. Later, the government cracked down on the PTI workers and leaders, forcing several top leaders to quit the party.

During the protests, the rioters allegedly attacked the civil and military installations, including the Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantonment and the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi.

The military called May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed May 9 as the “darkest day in the [country’s] history” and announced the suspects would be tried in military courts.

The National Security Committee had endorsed the decision of the top brass to act against rioters under the Army Act.

102 civilians in military custody

On June 23, the federal government informed the Supreme Court that a total of 102 suspects arrested from different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in the May 9 mayhem were in the military’s custody.

Sources privy to the development said that the women and people below the age of 18 involved in attacks on civil and military installations would be tried in civilian courts.

During the proceedings in the military courts, the suspect will have the right to engage a counsel of his choice, the sources added. The accused be allowed to meet their family once a week.

In addition to this, the sources claimed the government is mulling to try the former prime minister, who was removed from power in April last year, in the military court but some ministers opposed the proposal.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM launches Land Information and Management System to boost food security, transform unused land

10:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Cricket fraternity saddened over Alamgir Tareen's death

08:58 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Children among 4 killed, over dozen injured as monsoon rain lashes Lahore for second day

02:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Shock and anger as Karachi man assaults woman in broad daylight

11:09 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Where and in what condition is Imran Riaz Khan now?

09:55 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan notifies increase in pensions for retired govt employees

08:53 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan wins gold, 2 bronze medals in SA Bodybuilding Championship

12:21 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 7, 2023

08:00 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 07, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.9 282.15
Euro EUR 308 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 364
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.41 747.41
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.66 913.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.71 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.94 173.94
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 722.09 730.09
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 309.61 312.11
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 07, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Karachi PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Islamabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Peshawar PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Quetta PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sialkot PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Attock PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujranwala PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Jehlum PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Multan PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Bahawalpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujrat PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nawabshah PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Chakwal PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Hyderabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nowshehra PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sargodha PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Faisalabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Mirpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: