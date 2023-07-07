US Consul General William Makaneole visits Taxila, talks about his first train journey in Pakistan

US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole on Friday travelled from Rawalpindi to Lahore by train and described it as a pleasant experience.

Talking to reporters at the Lahore Railway Station, Makaneole said that he saw green plains and mountains along the way and noted that Pakistan was trying to improve its railways system.

He said that he’s the first US diplomat to travel by train in Pakistan after a long time. He said his journey was safe and memorable, but there’s a need to improve Pakistan’s railways system.

Earlier, Makaneole visited Taxila and marvelled at the Gandharan art and the Dharmarajika Stupa. He described it as, "Powerful to witness sites where history, art, and spirituality entwine."

