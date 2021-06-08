Overload's front man Farhad Humayun is no more
Web Desk
11:01 AM | 8 Jun, 2021
Overload's front man Farhad Humayun is no more
KARACHI –Pakistan’s ace ‎musician and singer Farhad Humayun, who founded the band Overload, passed away on Tuesday.

The record producer’s demise was announced on the official page of Overload band.

The post reads ‘The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art’.

It further added that ‘He [Farhad] would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today’.

The death cause of the former Coke Studio drummer is still unknown, however, Farhad revealed that he was diagnosed with brain tumour in 2018. He also disclosed that he found the world’s greatest surgeon to operate on him.

Farhad started his musical journey in the year 1999 and was the music society president at the National College of Arts (NCA). The musician went on to conquer the music scene in Pakistan but also shone brightly in the spotlight after growing the music band Overload and appearing on top music show Coke Studio.

Following the death of the celebrated singer, several celebrities, friends, and social media users mourn the early demise of the iconic musician.

