Indian police summon BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning

MUMBAI – Indian police have registered a case against the suspended BJP spokesperson at Mumbra Police Station for hurting religious sentiments of the minority Muslim community through her comments against Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) during a live debate on a television channel.

Now the Mumbra police in the Thane District of Maharashtra has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning on June 22.

Also, the Ambernath Police have received a complaint against Sharma, but they have yet to convert it into an FIR. This will be the third case in the Thane commissionerate if filed; the earlier two cases against Sharma were filed in Mumbra and Bhiwandi.

Ashok Kadlag, a senior police inspector of Mumbra Police Station, said, “Based on a complaint given by a teacher we have registered an FIR against Sharma and have sent summons via speed post and email to remain present at the police station within next 15 days before June 22. We will question her on the basis of the complaint registered against her.”

Mumbra police have registered a case under several sections of IPC 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(II) (statements conducive to public mischief).

Sharma was suspended from the BJP on June 5 over her controversial remarks.