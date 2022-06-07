Internet down in Pakistan, announces PTA
11:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed on Tuesday that internet service was affected across Pakistan due to submarine cable cuts.

The PTA said that internet services were disrupted across the country due to a dual cut on multiple cable systems.

Informed sources said that two cuts were reported in AAE-1 and SEAMEWE-5 near Egypt.

As a result, internet users are facing slower surfing, downloading and streaming speeds, and an increase in latency on multiple destinations.

In a press statement, the PTA said that two cuts reported earlier in AAE-1 and SEAMEWE-5 near Egypt had been repaired while another cut in IMEWE near Italy was being repaired.

It further said that all telecom traffic in Pakistan had been restored to normal.

