Internet down in Pakistan, announces PTA
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed on Tuesday that internet service was affected across Pakistan due to submarine cable cuts.
The PTA said that internet services were disrupted across the country due to a dual cut on multiple cable systems.
Informed sources said that two cuts were reported in AAE-1 and SEAMEWE-5 near Egypt.
As a result, internet users are facing slower surfing, downloading and streaming speeds, and an increase in latency on multiple destinations.
In a press statement, the PTA said that two cuts reported earlier in AAE-1 and SEAMEWE-5 near Egypt had been repaired while another cut in IMEWE near Italy was being repaired.
It further said that all telecom traffic in Pakistan had been restored to normal.
Not again! #InternetDown https://t.co/8rcwE3B9k1— Saman Siddiqui (@Ssiddiquisaman) June 7, 2022
⚠️ BREAKING - Global internet outages are being reported in multiple countries.— Frederik Abramowicz (@FredAbramo) June 7, 2022
Substantial reports coming from South-Asia (mainly Pakistan), Eastern Africa (Somalia) and Pacific nations (Australia) #Outage #CyberSecurity #InfoSec #CyberAttack #InternetDown
