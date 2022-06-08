PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in Multan today

MULTAN – Pakistan will take on West Indies in the first of three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium today (Wednesday).

The match will start at 4:00 pm Pakistan standard time.

The match will mark beginning of a new era for Pakistan cricket with the city hosting international cricket after 14 long years.

The three One-Day Internationals are part of the Super League cycle and both sides are eager to secure crucial points to advance their chances for direct qualification in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The two teams enter the series high on confidence.

Babar Azam’s side defeated Aaron Finch’s men 2-1 in March in Lahore in what was Pakistan’s first ODI series win over Australia in 20 years. This is Pakistan’s fifth Super League series. They have defeated Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia, and lost to England, said PCB in a press release.

Babar, who is number one in the ICC ODI Player rankings for batters, leads the batting charts with 902 runs at a stratospheric average of 90.20. He is the only batter to have smashed five centuries in the ongoing cycle, with Ireland’s Paul Stirling being the second best with three. The right-handed stylish strokemaker has dispatched exactly 100 balls towards the fence for four.

Pakistan’s second best batter in the cycle has been Imam-ul-Haq who enters the series at the back of a scintillating Australia series in which he struck two consecutive centuries and a breezy 89 not out, playing an integral role in his side’s historic win. The southpaw has scored 598 runs at 54.36, and along with the two centuries has also struck five half-centuries.

Fearsome pacers – Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi – are the leading wicket-takers for Pakistan in the Super League with 19 scalps apiece. Haris’ average of 28.73 is a shade better than Shaheen’s 29.52.

The West Indies added 30 more points to their tally during their stopover in Netherlands, defeating the hosts 3-0, on their way to Multan. Nicholas Pooran’s side currently sits on the fourth spot with eight wins from 18 matches.

Pakistan with six wins in 12 matches are 10th with 60 points.