PAKvWI, 1st ODI: West Indies win the toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan
Both sides are eager to secure crucial points to make direct qualification in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
MULTAN – West Indies on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first One-Day International (ODI) match at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 4:00pm.
The match will mark beginning of a new era for Pakistan cricket with the city hosting international cricket after 14 long years.
The three one-day internationals are part of the Super League cycle and both sides are eager to secure crucial points to advance their chances for direct qualification in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Mohammad Haris makes his debut for Pakistan
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali
Check-in for the two teams ✅— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 8, 2022
📍 Multan Cricket Stadium#KhelAbhiBaqiHai | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/aXHkXotmCY
Babar Azam’s side defeated Aaron Finch’s men 2-1 in March in Lahore in what was Pakistan’s first ODI series win over Australia in 20 years. This is Pakistan’s fifth Super League series. They have defeated Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia, and lost to England, said PCB in a press release.
Babar, who is number one in the ICC ODI Player rankings for batters, leads the batting charts with 902 runs at a stratospheric average of 90.20. He is the only batter to have smashed five centuries in the ongoing cycle, with Ireland’s Paul Stirling being the second best with three. The right-handed stylish strokemaker has dispatched exactly 100 balls towards the fence for four.
The West Indies added 30 more points to their tally during their stopover in Netherlands, defeating the hosts 3-0, on their way to Multan. Nicholas Pooran’s side currently sits on the fourth spot with eight wins from 18 matches.
Pakistan with six wins in 12 matches are 10th with 60 points.
