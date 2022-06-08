PAKvWI: Pakistan need 306 runs to win first ODI against Windies

MULTAN – Visiting squad opening batter Shai Hope slammed a ton as Windies set a fight 306-run target against Men in Green in Multan on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, the West Indies squad was off to a poor start as young pacer Shaheen Afridi struck in the third over to hand hosts their first breakthrough and Kyle Mayers departed early.

Despite suffering an early hit, the visitors kept the scoreboard running. Hope and Shamarh Brooks faced a Pakistani spin attack in the middle. The duo scored a 154-run stand for the second wicket, to bring their team back in the game.

Later, Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz ended their partnership in the 31st over of the innings.

Following Brook’s departure, the runs flow continued as skipper Nicholas Pooran slammed three shots and was eventually removed by Haris Rauf.

Romario Shepherd and Powell, scored 32, and 25 and added finishing touches to the innings as the visitors reached 305-8 in their 50 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets in the game, Shadab bowled an economical spell, where 23-year-old registered figures of one for 37 in his 10 overs. Haris Rauf had an expensive outing with the ball as he registered figures of four for 77 in his 10 overs.

West Indies earlier won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first One-Day International (ODI) match at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 4:00pm.

The match will mark beginning of a new era for Pakistan cricket with the city hosting international cricket after 14 long years.

The three one-day internationals are part of the Super League cycle and both sides are eager to secure crucial points to advance their chances for direct qualification in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali

Babar Azam’s side defeated Aaron Finch’s men 2-1 in March in Lahore in what was Pakistan’s first ODI series win over Australia in 20 years. This is Pakistan’s fifth Super League series. They have defeated Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia, and lost to England, said PCB in a press release.

Babar, who is number one in the ICC ODI Player rankings for batters, leads the batting charts with 902 runs at a stratospheric average of 90.20. He is the only batter to have smashed five centuries in the ongoing cycle, with Ireland’s Paul Stirling being the second best with three. The right-handed stylish strokemaker has dispatched exactly 100 balls towards the fence for four.

The West Indies added 30 more points to their tally during their stopover in Netherlands, defeating the hosts 3-0, on their way to Multan. Nicholas Pooran’s side currently sits on the fourth spot with eight wins from 18 matches.

Pakistan with six wins in 12 matches are 10th with 60 points.