Are Shehnaaz Gill and Akshay Kumar going to share screen in latest film?

Bollywood’s desi barbie, Shehnaaz Gill, is rumored to be pairing up with the Khiladi of B-Town, Akshay Kumar, in an upcoming project. After the massive success of her Bollywood debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan, the actress is all geared up to dominate the industry. Having already made her way through the hearts of millions of people, the Daaka star is rising her way to the top.

According to the film’s official Wikipedia page, Gill will be seen in The Great Indian Rescue as Nirdosh, the lead character’s wife. The film is based on the mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 64 miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

So far, the release date hasn’t been announced, nor did Gill confirm the news herself.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and also appeared in the music videos of different songs including Fly, Habit, and Moonrise.