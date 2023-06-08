Search

PakistanTop News

LIVE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presents Economic Survey for FY2022-23

04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
LIVE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presents Economic Survey for FY2022-23
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is presenting the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23 at a press conference. 

https://twitter.com/RadioPakistan/status/1666766353209098241

More to follow...

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

12:00 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices in upcoming budget

10:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto embarks on Iraq visit today

09:43 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Former minister Waqas Akram booked under terrorism charges over May 9 violence

06:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Malik Bostan lauds Ishaq Dar’s timely action as rupee bounces back

03:05 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Here’s how to apply for Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

10:32 AM | 31 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LIVE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presents Economic Survey for ...

04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.5 301
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: