Sabeeka Imam's chic Western attire in throwback pictures steals spotlight

Pakistani-British model and actress, Sabeeka Imam, has some sweet throwback pictures to share with her fans. The wanderlust diva with an expensive taste for food, clothes, and everything more, is often seen sharing glimpses from her luxurious life. Whether she's enjoying herself at a beach, basking under the sun, or walking down a ramp, the Queen actress doesn't forget to treat her internet family.
Most recently, Imam shared a bunch of old photographs from her time at Dubai and different destinations. The actress took her fans on a trip reminiscing good times.
A "healthy, happy, and very grateful" Imam compiled candid moments and encompassed them in an Instagram reel to cherish all the blessings in her life.
Swiping through the Instagram stories, Imam's sartorial choices and impeccable style — especially in Western attire — speaks volumes her unique and classic taste.
On the work front, Imam was recently seen in the television serial Dushman, a film titled Sherdil, and also appeared in the music videos of Nai Jeena by Sibtain Khalid, and Bhanwaray by Goher Mumtaz.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
