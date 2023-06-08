Sabeeka Imam's chic Western attire in throwback pictures steals spotlight

Pakistani-British model and actress, Sabeeka Imam, has some sweet throwback pictures to share with her fans. The wanderlust diva with an expensive taste for food, clothes, and everything more, is often seen sharing glimpses from her luxurious life. Whether she's enjoying herself at a beach, basking under the sun, or walking down a ramp, the Queen actress doesn't forget to treat her internet family.

Most recently, Imam shared a bunch of old photographs from her time at Dubai and different destinations. The actress took her fans on a trip reminiscing good times.

A "healthy, happy, and very grateful" Imam compiled candid moments and encompassed them in an Instagram reel to cherish all the blessings in her life.

Swiping through the Instagram stories, Imam's sartorial choices and impeccable style — especially in Western attire — speaks volumes her unique and classic taste.

On the work front, Imam was recently seen in the television serial Dushman, a film titled Sherdil, and also appeared in the music videos of Nai Jeena by Sibtain Khalid, and Bhanwaray by Goher Mumtaz.