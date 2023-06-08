US dollar gains ground against Pakistani rupee in interbank, open markets

KARACHI – The US dollar continued its gaining streak against the Pakistan rupee due to uncertainty over IMF loan programme amid budget preparations.

The greenback surged by 37 paisas to reach Rs287.25 against the local currency in the interbank market. A day earlier, it gained 22 paisas against rupee.

In the open market, the dollar witnessed an increase of Rs3 as it is currently sold for Rs303 at the time of reporting.