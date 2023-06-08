WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Mansoob'

After garnering accolades from all over the world for his blockbuster song Kahaani Suno 2.0, the Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil is back with another song to prove that he isn't a one-hit wonder.

Bringing a great deal of talent to the industry, Khalil's song and his powerful vocals were everything people needed. Now that the artist is an established name, Khalil dropped a new song titled Mansoob.

The Kana Yaari singer also released a music video of the song, giving his fans to double their happiness.

Bringing another break up anthem for his fans, Khalil has already accumulated more than 400k likes on YouTube.

Khalil's 1.62 million subscribers lauded the artist for his latest project.

On the work front, Khalil has a vast discography with multiple songs, including Dilbar Dila Bide, Afsos, Beqaraar, Jungle Jungle, Tauba Tauba, Drog, and Kadi Kaye.