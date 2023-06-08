Who is this man with Hareem Shah in intimate pictures?

Notorious Pakistani Tiktoker Hareem Shah on Wednesday night shared a tweet that spread like wildfire on the internet.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Shah shared cryptic photos of herself sitting on the lap of an unknown man — whose face she has hidden using an emoji — and asked her fans to guess who the person's identity.

It is crucial to know that the social media star has a knack for threatening political and other well known figures. The TikToker had recently threatened to expose PLMN leader, Rana Sanaullah, and former PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan with intimate vidoes, pictures, and audio leaks.

The three pictures show Shah sitting comfortably on the lap of the unidentified man in a gathering.

"Guess who is this lota?" she shared.

Guess who is this lota? :) pic.twitter.com/08ICgO19yh — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) June 7, 2023

The tumultuous polticial situation in the country has led to many crisis both internal and foreign with many political figures — from upper to lower echelon — dealing with personal to political attacks on a regular basis.