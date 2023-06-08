Who is this man with Hareem Shah in intimate pictures?

Notorious Pakistani Tiktoker Hareem Shah on Wednesday night shared a tweet that spread like wildfire on the internet.
Taking to her official Twitter handle, Shah shared cryptic photos of herself sitting on the lap of an unknown man — whose face she has hidden using an emoji — and asked her fans to guess who the person's identity.
It is crucial to know that the social media star has a knack for threatening political and other well known figures. The TikToker had recently threatened to expose PLMN leader, Rana Sanaullah, and former PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan with intimate vidoes, pictures, and audio leaks.
The three pictures show Shah sitting comfortably on the lap of the unidentified man in a gathering.
"Guess who is this lota?" she shared.
Guess who is this lota? :) pic.twitter.com/08ICgO19yh— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) June 7, 2023
The tumultuous polticial situation in the country has led to many crisis both internal and foreign with many political figures — from upper to lower echelon — dealing with personal to political attacks on a regular basis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.