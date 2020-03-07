Coronavirus: Pakistan's first patient discharged from hospital after full recovery
KARACHI – The first person to contract the novel coronavirus in Pakistan has been discharged from a hospital in Sindh on Saturday after full recovery from the infection.
The young man, who was the first coronavirus patient from Karachi and Pakistan, was sent home after fully recovering from the virus, the Geo News reported on Saturday.
On Friday, Sindh information minister Murtaza Wahab had confirmed that the patient's tests came out as "NEGATIVE".
Very happy to inform that the 1st corona virus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE. Alhamdolillah— SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 6, 2020
So far, the South Asian country has reported six cases of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
