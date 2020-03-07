Coronavirus: Pakistan's first patient discharged from hospital after full recovery
09:11 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan's first patient discharged from hospital after full recovery
KARACHI – The first person to contract the novel coronavirus in Pakistan has been discharged from a hospital in Sindh on Saturday after full recovery from the infection. 

The young man, who was the first coronavirus patient from Karachi and Pakistan, was sent home after fully recovering from the virus, the Geo News reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Sindh information minister Murtaza Wahab had confirmed that the patient's tests came out as "NEGATIVE".

So far, the South Asian country has reported six cases of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. 

COVID-19: Pakistan confirms 6th coroncavirus case

KARACHI – Another coronavirus case has been reported in Karachi, Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza ...

