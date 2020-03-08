EU extends GSP Plus status to Pakistan till 2022

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says European Union has extended the GSP plus status to Pakistan till 2022.

In a video statement on twitter, he said after this extension, Pakistan would continue to avail tariff preferences in European Union under the GSP Plus.

The Advisor said this would strengthen Pakistan's resolve to continue to improve the social and economic conditions of its people.

He urged business community to diversify their exports to capitalise on this opportunity to the optimum.