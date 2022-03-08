At least four security personnel martyred, scores injured in Sibi blast

Blast occurred 15 minutes after President Arif Alvi's convoy passed from the area
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
At least four security personnel martyred, scores injured in Sibi blast
Source: File photo
Share

QUETTA – As many as four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and 28 injured in a blast in Sibbi on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said a massive blast was heard around the Jail Road area of Sibi along with gunfire that left at least 3 security personnel dead.

The blast took place reportedly during President Arif Alvi's visit to the annual Sibi Mela. Meanwhile, the injured persons were rushed to Civil Hospital Sibbi for treatment. An emergency has been declared at all government hospitals of Balochistan capital and the staff has been put on alert.

Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition. Officials have not revealed the nature of the blast however some reports suggest that it was a remote-controlled detonation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and ordered to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the explosion. He termed the terror attack as an attempt to sabotage the annual festival and overall peace in the province.

At least 55 dead, nearly 200 injured in Peshawar ... 07:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR – A powerful explosion hit a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...

The incident occurred days after the Peshawar mosque bombing that killed 62 worshippers and nearly 200 were injured. 

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan responds to no-confidence motion by ...
05:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against ...
03:48 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
PM Imran Khan pledges to enforce women’s ...
02:37 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Women's Day: Pakistan launches National Gender ...
02:02 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Supreme Court orders desealing of Monal ...
12:17 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
ECC approves Rs8.28b Ramazan Package 
11:45 AM | 8 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hiba Bukhari spills the beans about romantic scenes with co-actors
03:15 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr