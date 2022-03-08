LIVE: Opposition leaders address press conference on no-confidence motion against PM Imran
05:52 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The heads of leading opposition leaders are addressing a press conference after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) submitted a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. 

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, and Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Fazl ur-Rehman can be seen sitting in a crucial press conference.

The opposition earlier today submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, seeking to remove the incumbent premier from office.

PTI government has been walking a tightrope and with mounting pressure from the opposition parties, while PM Imran posed full confidence on his lawmakers.

More to follow...

