LIVE: Opposition leaders address press conference on no-confidence motion against PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – The heads of leading opposition leaders are addressing a press conference after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) submitted a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, and Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Fazl ur-Rehman can be seen sitting in a crucial press conference.
The opposition earlier today submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, seeking to remove the incumbent premier from office.
PTI government has been walking a tightrope and with mounting pressure from the opposition parties, while PM Imran posed full confidence on his lawmakers.
More to follow...
