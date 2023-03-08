Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan suspends Lahore rally after police, PTI workers come face to face

07:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Imran Khan suspends Lahore rally after police, PTI workers come face to face
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday suspended his party’s rally in Punjab capital after police launched crackdown against the workers of the party following the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

The PTI had planned to hold rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar to show solidarity with judiciary and it was expected to be attended by Imran Khan and other leaders.

Ahead of the rally, the provincial government imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital Lahore for seven days with immediate effect. Following the ban on rallies and gatherings, police officials started arresting participants of the PTI rally from the Mall Road and Canal road when situation turned violent.

Videos posted on social media show police officials firing tear gas shells and arresting the PTI workers from the Canal road, which was blocked by placing trucks around the Zaman park to block the rally.

Reacting to the violence, the PTI chief said the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s five member bench ordered elections in Punjab and KP in 90 days, “asking President to announce date which he does - 30 April”.

“With hardly 55 days left, PTI kicks off election rally in Lahore. Under what law, & in brazen contempt of SC, Punjab Caretaker govt uses massive police violence against unarmed workers to stop our planned rally?” read the tweet.

The only job of caretakers is to ensure fair and free elections, he said, adding: “What they are doing is an assault on rule of law, our Constitution & democracy. Above all, once SC ruling is defied, it is now law of the jungle”.

